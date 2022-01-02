Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Dirty Jobs Season 9 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mike Rowe's Dirty Jobs returns after a 10-year absence.
    It's been a while since Mike Rowe's Dirty Jobs has aired a normal season. While there was a short, four-episode special in 2020, the series itself last aired new episodes in 2012. But on Sunday night, Dirty Jobs is back.

    How to Watch Dirty Jobs Season 9 Premiere Today

    Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Discovery Channel

    Live Stream: You can stream Dirty Jobs Season 9 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dirty Jobs premiered in 2003 with three pilot episodes, with Discovery airing the first full season in 2005.

    The show features host Mike Rowe working a series of jobs that are viewed as messy or disgusting, including working as a sewer inspector and a pig farmer in the first season of show.

    Rowe originated Dirty Jobs as a section of his KPIX show Evening Magazine titled "Somebody's Gotta Do It," which later became the name of a show Rowe hosted on CNN from 2014 to 2015.

    Sunday's episode will find Rowe working in construction as a rodbuster for overpass construction, followed by Rowe continuing in the steel industry by working to combat rust as he works with an 850-degree zinc bath.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Dirty Jobs Season 9 Premiere

    TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
