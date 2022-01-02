How to Watch Dirty Jobs Season 9 Premiere

It's been a while since Mike Rowe's Dirty Jobs has aired a normal season. While there was a short, four-episode special in 2020, the series itself last aired new episodes in 2012. But on Sunday night, Dirty Jobs is back.

Dirty Jobs premiered in 2003 with three pilot episodes, with Discovery airing the first full season in 2005.

The show features host Mike Rowe working a series of jobs that are viewed as messy or disgusting, including working as a sewer inspector and a pig farmer in the first season of show.

Rowe originated Dirty Jobs as a section of his KPIX show Evening Magazine titled "Somebody's Gotta Do It," which later became the name of a show Rowe hosted on CNN from 2014 to 2015.

Sunday's episode will find Rowe working in construction as a rodbuster for overpass construction, followed by Rowe continuing in the steel industry by working to combat rust as he works with an 850-degree zinc bath.

