Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will take viewers along the famous Main Street U.S.A.
    Author:

    The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade returns this year and will feature some of the biggest names in music, as well as beloved Disney characters.

    How to Watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Today:

    Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Derek and Julianne Hough will host the show alongside Freeform's Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola. The special will take viewers along the famous Main Street U.S.A. and include performances by Gwen Stefani, Norah Jones and Kristin Chenoweth. 

    Not only will viewers be treated to famous singers performing Christmas tunes, but they will get to see iconic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Chip 'n Dale and Pluto.

    Fans can look forward to a special look at Walt Disney animation studio, as the magical kingdom celebrates 50 years of the Walt Disney World Resort.

    The parade culminates with a special guest appearance from Santa Claus, who will be sitting atop his signature float.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    10:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Pasted Graphic
    entertainment

    How to Watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

    just now
    download
    entertainment

    How to Watch Disney's Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

    12 hours ago
    Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Sean Dykes (5) during their game against the ECU Pirates at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jrca5132
    College Football

    Hawaii vs. Memphis: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/24/2021

    13 hours ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Dedrick Parson (31) runs against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Memphis Tigers vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/24/2021

    13 hours ago
    Kenny-Rogers1
    entertainment

    How to Watch Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler

    13 hours ago
    MV5BMTYyMjQ1MjA2MV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwOTA0ODQwMw@@._V1_
    entertainment

    How to Watch Disney's Prep & Landing

    13 hours ago
    AAAABYS2cHNhQza0eqPfutj2nhODe-xl6U29n1OCI41ujR5d9oUrvnwtQXiA3iNKuuYuvLhkv30E67IdG2DecdZHPwx-g7w8
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Shrek The Halls'

    13 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) goes in for a late game touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    How to Watch Colts at Cardinals

    14 hours ago
    106261040-1574437753620gettyimages-1128907054
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' with Dolly Parton

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy