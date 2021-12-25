The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will take viewers along the famous Main Street U.S.A.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade returns this year and will feature some of the biggest names in music, as well as beloved Disney characters.

How to Watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Today:

Date: Dec. 25, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ABC

Derek and Julianne Hough will host the show alongside Freeform's Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola. The special will take viewers along the famous Main Street U.S.A. and include performances by Gwen Stefani, Norah Jones and Kristin Chenoweth.

Not only will viewers be treated to famous singers performing Christmas tunes, but they will get to see iconic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Chip 'n Dale and Pluto.

Fans can look forward to a special look at Walt Disney animation studio, as the magical kingdom celebrates 50 years of the Walt Disney World Resort.

The parade culminates with a special guest appearance from Santa Claus, who will be sitting atop his signature float.

