How to Watch Disney's Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

After an elite unit of elves ensures homes are prepared for Santa Claus, Lanny and Wayne race to recover classified North Pole technology in Disney's Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice.

Disney's Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice is the second and final half-hour Christmas special, and the fourth and final short film in the Prep & Landing series.

In the first short, Wayne, a Christmas elf, has the job of getting millions of homes around the world ready for Santa Claus's visit. During this time is when he meets rookie Lanny, whom Wayne has to train. They strike up a friendship during the first Christmas special.

In the follow-up special, a child threatens Christmas by hacking into the naughty and nice lists. Wayne and Lanny are called in to stop the hacker, and they're joined by Wayne's brother Noel.

During the trip, Noel and Wayne reminisce about their childhood. As the trio arrive at the hacker's house, Wayne sets off a booby trap, imperiling the entire team.

The hacker then reveals herself to be Grace Goodwin, whose sole mission is to get herself off the naughty list, believing that she had been set up by her toddler brother, Gabriel, who destroyed her favorite toy.

At first she appears successful in changing her status from naughty to nice, but the device malfunctions, threatening to place the entire planet on the naughty list unless she and the team can pull off a risky operation to fix the problem.

The question then becomes if Wayne, Lanny and Noel can get all the children transferred back to the nice list and save Christmas once and for all?

