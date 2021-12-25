Prep & Landing is based on an idea by Chris Williams and developed by Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton into a half-hour Christmas special. It first aired in 2009.

How to Watch Disney's Prep & Landing Today:

Date: Dec. 24, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream Disney's Prep & Landing on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wayne, a Christmas elf, is part of an elite organization known as Prep & Landing, whose job is to ready millions of homes around the world for Santa Claus's visit.

After working with Prep & Landing for 227 years, Wayne looks forward to getting promoted to director of the naughty list. Instead, his former partner gets the promotion. Wayne is introduced to Lanny, a rookie, whom Wayne has to also train.

Wayne is still bitter about the promotion and decides to slack off during a mission. At the same time, Santa is informed mid-flight of a massive snow storm, so he needs to cancel the landing.

After hearing a child thank them in his sleep, Wayne decides to fix it. He calls up Santa, telling him that he must land. Wayne and Lanny then work together to land Santa safely on the roof. On Christmas morning, Santa shows Wayne that the child had a merry Christmas and then is offered a promotion to Wayne, but he turns it down so he can work with Lanny.

Regional restrictions may apply.