The new FOX game show Don’t Forget the Lyrics premieres today with a new twist on the musical game show.

Contestants will compete it out for the chance to win one million dollars in the new game show, Don’t Forget the Lyrics that premieres today on FOX. Everyone has been driving around in a car or in the shower, singing along to their favorite songs and having that moment where they think, “wait, what is the line again?” This show will test contestants' memories and their love of music with host Niecy Nash today.

How to Watch Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Premiere today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The premiere of the new game show Don’t Forget the Lyrics gets started today with host Niecy Nash:

There was another version of this show back in 2007 that ran for three seasons with Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, which is back now with Nash as the host and their new twist on the classic karaoke premise.

In the show, contestants will test their memories of their favorite songs across different genres, eras and artists.

This will put contestants on a different platform, on center stage with a studio band to sing songs which is a lot more pressure than from a car or shower, with nobody watching. The show starts as a karaoke show with the band playing and lyrics on the screen for the contestants.

Then, the music stops and the screen goes blank leaving the singers on their own to remember the lyrics and sing the songs correctly.

If someone sings nine songs correctly, they then get a No. 1 hit song to sing correctly and win the million-dollar prize.

Regional restrictions may apply.