How to Watch Double Cross Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Double Cross returns for season three with plenty of twists and turns that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

The show follows Erica and Eric Cross, two siblings on a quest to save the women in their neighborhood from a sex trafficking ring that's taken over Dr. Erica's hospital emergency room and shaken up the streets that's run by "The Heights" kingpin Eric.

The twins feel the need to step in partly because they are haunted by their past. They go down a path of unique vigilante justice.

How to Watch Double Cross Season Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: WE tv

Live Stream Double Cross on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before they decide to do this, the twins are coming from two completely different ways of life at that time. Erica is a caring and prominent emergency physician and her twin brother Eric is a notorious drug dealer.

Erica and Eric are the "Wonder Twins" and due to their past and present lives, which are completely different, they each bring their own set of skills that will help bring people to justice.

The issues that surround the series are problems that are going on in real life. That's why the series made it past season one, which premiered in May 2020.

