Skip to main content

How to Watch Double Cross Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Double Cross returns for season three with plenty of twists and turns that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

The show follows Erica and Eric Cross, two siblings on a quest to save the women in their neighborhood from a sex trafficking ring that's taken over Dr. Erica's hospital emergency room and shaken up the streets that's run by "The Heights" kingpin Eric.

The twins feel the need to step in partly because they are haunted by their past. They go down a path of unique vigilante justice.

How to Watch Double Cross Season Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: WE tv

Live Stream Double Cross on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before they decide to do this, the twins are coming from two completely different ways of life at that time. Erica is a caring and prominent emergency physician and her twin brother Eric is a notorious drug dealer.

Erica and Eric are the "Wonder Twins" and due to their past and present lives, which are completely different, they each bring their own set of skills that will help bring people to justice. 

The issues that surround the series are problems that are going on in real life. That's why the series made it past season one, which premiered in May 2020. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Double Cross

TV CHANNEL: WE tv
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17522239
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

1 minute ago
USATSI_17523113
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Golden Knights

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) and right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17506363
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Warriors

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) vie for a loose ball during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy