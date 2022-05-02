How to Watch Duncanville Season Premiere

The multi-talented Amy Poehler is the creator and star of Duncanville, a hit animated comedy now entering its third season at Fox.

How to Watch Duncanville Premiere Today:

Date: April 29, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream Duncanville Premiere on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Poehler (Inside Out, Parks and Recreation) stars as Duncan, a maladjusted 15-year-old who navigates teenage life with the help of a vivid imagination.

In the first episode of the season, Duncan and his friends (played by Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and Rashida Jones) are invited to a social media influencer's private island, where well-meaning but sinister intentions have the group running for their lives.

Duncanville was nominated for a Kidscreen Award in 2021 and won a Webby Award in the same year for its inventive incorporation of social media, which means that this first episode of the season is playing squarely to its existing strengths.

Though Poehler has also been executive producer on Broad City and Russian Doll, Duncanville represents her first foray into show-running in the animation space. She writes the first episode alongside co-creators Mike Scully and Julie Thacker-Scully.

Regional restrictions may apply