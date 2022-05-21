The sequel to BBC's Dynasties airs tonight and will captivate audiences as it gives a glimpse into animal families.

The BBC is presenting another stellar mini-series highlighting the lives of four different species of animal mothers in Dynasties II. Back in 2018, the BBC produced the first installment of Dynasties following a chimpanzee, a lioness, a painted wolf and a few others.

How to Watch Dynasties II Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BBC America

In Dynasties II, the show will follow a puma, an African savanna elephant, a cheetah and a hyena. The show, which is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, will follow these four families of animals and give viewers a look inside the challenges animals face.

Angelina, the African savannah elephant, Kali, the female cheetah, Rupestre, the puma and spotted hyena clan-leade, Suma, will all be the main characters in a real-life drama that portrays how difficult it is to start and grow families in harsh environments.

The life-and-death situations these animals find themselves in will keep viewers on the edge of their seats and rooting for victory as the mothers fight to protect their families.

This four-part series is comprised of four one-hour episodes for viewers to tune into beginning tonight and concluding in July.

