The fifth season of 'Dynasty' premieres with back-to-back episodes Monday.

The fifth season of The CW's Dynasty reboot will premiere on Monday night with two episodes, starting at 8 p.m. ET with "Let's Start over Again," followed by "That Holiday Spirit."

How to Watch Dynasty Season 5 Premiere Today

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Live Stream: You can stream Dynasty Season 5 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season of Dynasty ended with a cliffhanger, as Elizabeth Gillies's character, Fallon Carrington, was shot, Will Fallon survive? And will Alexis Colby, played by Elaine Hendrix, be found guilty of murder after being arrested at the end of last season?

This season also introduces a new character to the show in Amanda Carrington, played by Eliza Bennett. Amanda brings more family secrets to the table.

Other cast members include Grant Show as Blake Carrington, the father of the maybe-dead-but-probably-not Fallon, and Nathalie Kelley as Blake's wife, Cristal.

The Carrington family's rivals, the Colbys, include Sam Adegoke as tech billionaire Jeff Colby. Alexis has been married to both Jeff Colby and Blake Carrington.

Dynasty is based on the 1980s show of the same name, which was produced by Aaron Spelling and ran for 220 episodes.

Regional restrictions may apply.