    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Eggs Over Easy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    OWN will air the documentary Eggs Over Easy on Tuesday, which looks at infertility in the Black community.

    On Tuesday, the documentary Eggs Over Easy will air on OWN. The film is part of the network's health initiative OWN YOUR HEALTH, which explores women's reproductive choices, options and barriers. Eggs Over Easy will focus specifically on the topic of infertility in the Black community.

    How to Watch Eggs Over Easy:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: OWN

    Watch Eggs Over Easy online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The film is narrated and executive produced by Keshia Knight Pulliam, who rose to fame in the 1980s on The Cosby Show and currently stars on Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

    Pulliam is joined by actress and singer Andra Day, along with numerous Black women, doctors and fertility advocates.

    In the film, many women share their personal experiences with infertility, from miscarriages to ovarian cysts to other issues that aren't widely discussed.

    The documentary was written, produced and directed by Chiquita Lockley, who runs Lady Lock Productions. Lockley only other producer credit was on the 2012 documentary Kunta Kinteh Island.

    Eggs Over Easy will air at 9:00 p.m. ET on OWN and will replay at Midnight as well.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

