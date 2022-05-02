Skip to main content

How to Watch Elizabeth Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Smithsonian Channel premieres Elizabeth on Monday night, a miniseries on Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth is an eight episode series about the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest serving Monarch.

How to Watch Elizabeth Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Smithsonian

The docuseries originally aired in 2018, but comes to the Smithsonian Channel starting on Monday night.

In the first episode Elizabeth's early years are explored, from the day she learns she will eventually be Queen to her studies with the Provost of Eton to her tour of Kenya.

It is the beginning of an intimate look of the rise of Elizabeth up to being Queen of England. Queen Elizabeth is 96 years old and has been in this position since her father died in Feb. 1952. She was 25 years old then and became queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth countries.

The series uses interviews of those closest to her as we learn more about the lady that has captured the hearts of so many not just in England, but around the world.

The series begins on Monday and will run through September on the Smithsonian Channel.

If you love history and the royal family this is a must watch docuseries.

