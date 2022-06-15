Skip to main content

How to Watch The Established Home: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Magnolia Network brings us a new show debuting Wednesday night in 'The Established Home' hosted by Jean Stoffer.

Magnolia Network, a brainchild of Chip and Joanna Gaines, brings another great new show in The Established Home starting on Wednesday night.

Designer Jean Stoffer takes on some of her most ambitious projects to date around her hometown of Grand Rapids, MI. She shares the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the important role family plays in her life and business according to magnolia.com

It also goes on to say that Stoffer first achieved national recognition for her timeless kitchen designs. Now focusing on elegant and approachable designs for the whole home, Jean is building her business with help from her family members’ creative gifts, fostering a unique, inspired environment with togetherness at its center.

In the first episode titles "Lake Drive: Part 1" Stoffer begins the first phase of the redesign of a charming 1916 brick house.

It is amazing what Stoffer can do to spruce up older houses and make it something spectacular. 

If you love old houses and seeing what can be done to make them better than this show is for you.

