How to Watch E.T. 40th Anniversary Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SYFY presents an all day marathon of E.T. on its 40th Anniversary on Saturday.

The SYFY Network will host one of the most anticipated marathons today with the non-stop broadcasting of E.T. the Extra-Terrestial. When the move debuted forty years ago, none of the cast and crew nor Steven Spielberg himself could have imagined the impact the movie would have on multiple generations.

How to Watch E.T. 40th Anniversary Marathon Today:

Date: June 11, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SYFY

Live Stream E.T. 40th Anniversary Marathon on fuboTV Today: Start your free trial today!

After his success with Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Raiders of the Lost Ark, Spielberg was looking for something different. E.T. was written by the late Melissa Mathison and follows the journey of a young boy who is struggling with his parents' divorce. Along the way, he befriends an extra-terrestrial who just wants to find his way home. The special bond Mike and E.T. form gives him something to focus on instead of the heartache being caused by his family falling apart.

The heartwarming film follows the theme that Spielberg portrayed in his early films highlighting innocence, wonder and a sense of magic that can be found even in the darkest of times. 

Tune in all day today to revisit that sense of wonder the big screen brought into homes all over the world.

