Crime shows are a huge hit right now and Exhumed: Killer Revealed is another great show for those that love the genre.

How to Watch: Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: May 8, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Oxygen

Live Stream Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

From executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the Oxygen series explores a variety of enticing murder cases. But the key to solving the mysteries is exhuming a victim's body, which ultimately brings new details that provide further context to the case.

In each episode, a family grapples with the decision to unearth the body of a loved one. The action could lead to important new breakthroughs, unexpected plot twists and ultimately, justice being served. A team of expert medical examiners break down the new forensic evidence to discover key details in each murder case with one goal in mind, helping these grieving families find closure.

It can be a hard decision to have a loved one or friend dug up after being buried, but if it means finding the killer then it can prove to be worth it, no matter how much pain it brings back.

This show is a great look at how they can dig up the bodies and find new evidence that can bring some peace to people knowing the culprit can now be found.

This is a must-watch if you love crime dramas and you can find season two starting Sunday night on Oxygen.

Regional restrictions may apply.