How to Watch Expedition Unknown Season 10 Premiere Live Stream

How to Watch Expedition Unknown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Join Josh Gates for another season of 'Expedition Unknown' as Gates continues to investigate unsolved events, buried treasures and more in season 10.

On Wednesday night, May 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET, the 10th season of the popular Discovery Channel show Expedition Unknown, hosted and presented by Josh Gates, will premiere, and if prior seasons are to be any indication — it won't be an event that fans of the show will want to miss.

How to Watch the Expedition Unknown, Season 10 Premiere Tonight:

Date: May 25, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

You can stream the Expedition Unknown, Season 10 Premiere today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Discovery Channel describes the show as follows: "Intrigued by legendary mysteries and driven by curiosity, Josh Gates is on a mission for answers. 'Expedition Unknown' chronicles his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories."

In past seasons, Gates has hunted vampires, researched DB Cooper, investigated El Dorado and explored the lost coins of the Titanic. And that's just a taste of how interesting and diverse this show truly is.

Expedition Unknown has been around since 2015, originally airing on the Travel Channel before moving over to the Discovery Channel.

Tune there at 8:00 p.m. ET to catch this fascinating show, hosted by Josh Gates.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Expedition Unknown Season 10 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18345919
