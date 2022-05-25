Discovery Channel's "Expedition X" follows three people whose job is to investigate supernatural reports. All fans of the unknown will likely tune in.

How to Watch the Expedition X, Season Five Premiere today:

Date: May 25, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

You can stream the Expedition X, Season Five Premiere today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Discovery's description of the show is, "Adventurer Josh Gates, scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot investigate reports of supernatural encounters, mysterious creatures and extraterrestrial phenomena."

For those intrigued by the unexplained, Expedition X will supply that entertainment. Tonight's episode, "Ring of Fire UFOs," follows the crew to a volcano. Discovery's description is, "Phil and Jess probe the science behind geology's strangest phenomena while investigating mysterious objects flying around Mexico's tallest active volcano."

These three have gone below the water looking for an aircraft that is supposedly flying into the ocean to chasing reports of werewolves in the midwest with hopes of finding what many don't believe to be real. Thrill-seekers will rejoice as the new season of Expedition X premieres tonight.

Tune in to the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. ET to catch all of the extraterrestrial action.

Regional restrictions may apply.