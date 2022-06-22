CNBC broadcasts a special on Wednesday of one of the biggest power players in the energy industry in Exxonmobil.

Gas prices have been exploding all over the country and world and has people feeling sticker shock at the pump. One of the major companies in the middle of that is Exxonmobil.

How to Watch Exxonmobil at the Crossroads Today:

Date: June 22, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Gasoline seems to be at the forefront of inflation today. One of the major players in the industry is Exxonmobil, but the company for the first time is starting to feel the heat.

In this one-hour documentary, CNBC’s David Faber goes inside one of the most powerful, storied and consequential players in the energy industry. Once seen as untouchable, the company is now facing shareholder challenges over its direction and criticism that it fostered public uncertainty about global warming.

As gas prices skyrocket around the world, Faber gains unprecedented access to company executives, workers and facilities to examine ExxonMobil’s efforts to lower its carbon emissions and find out whether the company is ready for the energy transition.

Exxonmobil at the Crossroads takes us deep into the company as we explore what is going on and if anything is going to change in the near future.

