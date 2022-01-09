Andrew Zimmern returns on Sunday with his newest show, Family Dinner, which will air on the new Magnolia Network.

How to Watch Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Magnolia Network

Live Stream: You can stream Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Magnolia Network took to the air on Jan. 4, taking the place of the DIY Network. It is co-owned by Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, the hosts of Fixer Upper, an HGTV show that gained so much popularity that it allowed the duo to launch their own television network.

Family Dinner is a show that features Zimmern visiting families around the country to enjoy their favorite meals.

Two episodes will air on Sunday, with "The Ponce Family" at 8:00 p.m. ET, which finds Andrew enjoying a Mexican dinner in Queens, and then "The Von Trapp Family" at 8:30 ET, with Zimmern enjoying an Austrian dinner.

The 60-year-old Zimmern is best known for hosting the Travel Channel show Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern, which found the titular host exploring a wide range of cuisines. He's won four James Beard Foundation Awards for his work on the show. He's also hosted What's Eating America on MSNBC.

Regional restrictions may apply.