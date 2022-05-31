The FOX show Fantasy Island has its season two premiere on Tuesday. The show is based on the hit movie.

Fantasy Island has been a concept in the entertainment industry for decades with the original series back in 1977, a movie in 2020 and now the second season of the FOX rebirth of the TV show premiering on Tuesday. This show centers around Roselyn Sanchez’s character of Elena Roarke, who owns an island with the ability to make your fantasies come true as she engages with visitors and her staff.

How to Watch Fantasy Island Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The second season of the FOX show Fantasy Island premieres with more in store for Elena this season.

The first season had 10 episodes following Roarke as she greeted guests, helped them to their fantasies and was the best host possible.

Roarke is the grand niece of Mr. Roarke, the original owner of the island that previously hosted guests and made their fantasies come true. Now she takes over in his name and in tradition to keep their legacy and the island.

The show was filmed in Puerto Rico for season one and looks to be on location there again this season.

Kiara Barnes is the only other series regular playing the role of Ruby Akunda, with all of the other characters and guests only staying with the show for two episodes or less. Javier, an undisclosed character for season two played by Alexa Mansour, is expected to have a recurring role.

