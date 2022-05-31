Skip to main content

How to Watch Fantasy Island Season 2 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The FOX show Fantasy Island has its season two premiere on Tuesday. The show is based on the hit movie.

Fantasy Island has been a concept in the entertainment industry for decades with the original series back in 1977, a movie in 2020 and now the second season of the FOX rebirth of the TV show premiering on Tuesday. This show centers around Roselyn Sanchez’s character of Elena Roarke, who owns an island with the ability to make your fantasies come true as she engages with visitors and her staff.

How to Watch Fantasy Island Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream Fantasy Island Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Get access now!

The second season of the FOX show Fantasy Island premieres with more in store for Elena this season.

The first season had 10 episodes following Roarke as she greeted guests, helped them to their fantasies and was the best host possible.

Roarke is the grand niece of Mr. Roarke, the original owner of the island that previously hosted guests and made their fantasies come true. Now she takes over in his name and in tradition to keep their legacy and the island.

The show was filmed in Puerto Rico for season one and looks to be on location there again this season.

Kiara Barnes is the only other series regular playing the role of Ruby Akunda, with all of the other characters and guests only staying with the show for two episodes or less. Javier, an undisclosed character for season two played by Alexa Mansour, is expected to have a recurring role.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Fantasy Island Season 2 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FQUubYFWYAcM3qL
entertainment

How to Watch Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chefs Series Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas18 seconds ago
p20056632_b_v13_aa
entertainment

How to Watch Fantasy Island Season 2 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas18 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
Canadian Premier League Soccer

Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth18 seconds ago
Teen_Mom_Young_and_Pregnant_cast_Season_2
entertainment

How to Watch Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 4 Premiere

By Rafael Urbina18 seconds ago
tom-swift-season-1-date
entertainment

How to Watch Tom Swift Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina18 seconds ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Marlins vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Brewers vs. Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Chicago Sky
WNBA

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
i
entertainment

How to Watch 30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy