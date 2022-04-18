Skip to main content

How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7B Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead continues on Sunday night.

The last episode aired in December, so plenty of fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for the show's return to find out the answers to plenty of big questions. 

Date: April 17, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AMC Network

Live stream Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7B Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In episode eight back in December, which was entitled "Padre," Alicia enlisted Morgan's help to search for a new home for her people, but Morgan soon learned the search was more complicated than he imagined.

In episode nine entitled "Follow Me," Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger. With her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future.

The cast for this season stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, who originated the character on The Walking Dead. Alycia Debnam-Carey plays Alicia Clark, Colman Domingo plays Victor Strand and Danay García plays Luciana Galvez.

The season finale will be on June 5. 

The series is a companion series to The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard.

