How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Finale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fear the Walking Dead will end its seventh season on Sunday with the finale likely to take views on many twists and turns.

How will Fear the Walking Dead end season seven? Find out in the finale on AMC Network on Sunday night. 

How to Watch: Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Finale Today:

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AMC Network

Live Stream Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Finale on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The season finale episode for the seventh season is titled "Gone". This episode will see the return of fan-favorite Madison Clark, and the teasers show that she will possibly aid Morgan and Mo.

Will fans learn about where Madison has been and why she has stayed away at some point? She will have some heartbreak when she learns of Nick’s death and Alicia’s departure from the group. Another significant reaction that will be interesting to see is how she handles Charlie’s presence, as she is the one who killed Madison’s son Nick.

The season finale will undoubtedly end on something major to carry viewers into the eighth season. 

Fear the Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror drama television series created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson for AMC. It is a spin-off to The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic book series of the same name.

Regional restrictions may apply.

