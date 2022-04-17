The second half of Fear The Walking Dead's seventh season premieres on Sunday.

Fear The Walking Dead returns on Sunday with the second half of Season 7, which premieres on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Fear The Walking Dead Season 7B Premiere Today:

Date: April 17, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AMC Network

The first half of Season 7 premiered in October and found Morgan Jones and his group scattered around Texas in the wake of a nuclear weapon detonation by Teddy.

The cast for this season stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, who originated the character on The Walking Dead. Alycia Debnam-Carey plays Alicia Clark, Colman Domingo plays Victor Strand and Danay García plays Luciana Galvez. Other actors who appear on the show include Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Keith Carrabine. Kim Dickens, who plays Madison Clark and was presumed to be dead in the fourth season, is set to appear on this season as well.

Sunday's episode is title "Follow Me." The network's description for the episode says that "Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger; with her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future."

Regional restrictions may apply.