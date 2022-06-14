Skip to main content

How to Watch Fear Thy Neighbor Season 8 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the season eight premiere of Fear Thy Neighbor on the ID channel on Monday night.

The eighth season of Fear Thy Neighbor is upon us with the season premiere happening on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.

How to Watch Fear Thy Neighbor Season 8 Premiere Today:

Date: June 13, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

Live stream Fear Thy Neighbor Season 8 Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The true-crime series tells the chilling tales of those with the misfortune to unwittingly take up residence within a stone's throw of a psycho or killer. The season premiere, "Blizzard of Blood," follows a woman who believes she found a perfect new apartment, but her overbearing landlord soon ruins it, turning an idyllic situation into a living hell of arguments and intimidation that finally ends in bloodshed.

Fear Thy Neighbor began as an American-Canadian true-crime documentary which premiered on the Investigation Discovery channel back in 2014 with it narrated by voice actress Tish Iceton.

It was a huge success, which led to eight seasons and running for the creators, while also carrying enough weight to support a spinoff series. Fear Thy Roommate premiered in December 2020.

Don't miss the season eight premiere of Fear Thy Neighbor tonight, the show about conflicts between neighbors that go terribly wrong.

Regional restrictions may apply.

