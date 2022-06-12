How to Watch Fight for Earth SYFY Movie Marathon

Skip to main content

How to Watch Fight for Earth Marathon, Movie Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SYFY channel is fighting for Earth with a movie marathon with aliens, robots, space and a little bit of venom today.

It is time to fight for Earth on the SYFY channel with a marathon of movies that displays great heroics. The morning starts with Mortal Engines and rolls through the rest of the day with seven movies culminating nearly 24 hours later with 2012 as the world tries to survive climate change.

How to Watch Fight for Earth Marathon, Movie Marathon today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Watch Fight for Earth Marathon, Movie Marathon online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The third Spider-Man movie of the initial trilogy with Toby Maguire closed out a new era in superhero movies, setting up the next wave of the MCU:

To start the marathon, the world is in despair in a dystopian future with Mortal Engines, a bleak vision of the future with humanity living on moving cities. The mortal engines keep humanity alive with the conditions the planet has been brought to over the years.

The marathon moves on with Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the second movie in the Michael Bay Transformers series.

From there, the marathon goes to B10 with Battleship, based on the classic board game as the sea battle between a star-studded cast takes on an armada of unknown ships in the ocean.

It gets galactic as aliens attack Earth in Independence Day and then, the best drillers go to space to stop a meteor the size of Texas from hitting the planet and destroying everything in Armageddon.

As the marathon continues, Spider-Man goes emo with too much self-confidence in Spider-Man 3 with Venom and the Sandman causing issues in the city. The marathon ends with more climate change as everything deteriorates and John Cusack drives his limo across the country to save his family.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Fight for Earth Marathon, Movie Marathon

TV CHANNEL: SYFY
Time
8:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
entertainment

European PGA Tour
