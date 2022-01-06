Skip to main content

How to Watch Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back on television! The premiere of their show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home premieres on the Magnolia Network on Wednesday.

The show follows the Gaineses as they get to work to transform outdated homes into modern masterpieces. That's all while juggling the responsibilities of their growing business and family. 

How to Watch Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Magnolia Network

Live Stream Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This new show comes from "Fixer Upper", which aired on HGTV from 2013-18. During that time, the home renovation show had a huge fan following. The show's success helped launch other endeavors including a magazine and the tv network. 

Chip started flipping homes before meeting Joanna, who quickly became his decorator once they got married in 2002. From there, the ball continued to roll and over time they created the empire that includes Magnolia Network, its biggest venture yet. Fixer Upper: Welcome Home kicks off the original programming on the network. 

The entire channel is dedicated to their original home, design, food, gardening and arts series. 

