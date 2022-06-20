'Flatbush Misdemeanors' is back for season two and it premieres Sunday night on Showtime at 11 p.m. ET.

Showtime is bringing back a great show in Flatbush Misdemeanors for season two on Sunday night.

How to Watch Flatbush Misdemeanors Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: June 19, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

Live Stream Flatbush Misdemeanors Season Two Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The show was a success in season one and the next season should be even better.

The show is about rising comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso who play fictionalized versions of themselves: Neighborhood best friends and urban millennials hilariously climbing the ladder to nowhere in the irreverent new comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors.

But even inside the losing, Dan and Kevin find there are little wins that come from tackling hipsters, mental health issues and the rising tide of gentrification according to sho.com.

The first season ran for 10 episodes and the second season will do the same starting on Sunday night.

In the second season debut, Dan seeks to clear his reputation so he can be reinstated as a teacher — but Kevin has left town and is ignoring his calls. Meanwhile, Drew struggles to get Zayna back in school according to the show description.

It is a comedy that is sure to bring you laughs as the two struggle to fit in and navigate the trials of life.

Regional restrictions may apply.