Food Paradise begins its 16th season on the Cooking Channel on Wednesday and will be one of its best yet.

How to Watch Food Paradise Season 16 Premiere Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Cooking Channel

Eye-popping portions and belly-filling bounties of food make these eats totally epic! A seven-meat sandwich, a two-foot tall nacho tower and mountainous sundaes are just a few things the episode will feature.

However, don't forget about the stuffed turkey leg and huge seafood platters that make up the biggest of the best.

Food Paradise is a television series narrated by Jesse Blaze Snider that features the best places to find various cuisines at food locations across America. Episodes were originally shown on the Travel Channel.

Snider is an American comic book writer, voiceover actor, TV and radio host and rock musician. He was the host of Haunted Live on the Travel Channel until the end of 2018.