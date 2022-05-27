How to Watch For the Love of Jason, Series Premiere

'For the Love of Jason; premieres on Thursday on WE tv, with the ALLBLK original already moving into the second season of love and drama.

For the Love of Jason follows the experience of being single in your 30s from a male perspective in a modern world, with the first episode focusing on, as you might expect, Jason Grant, who is played by actor Trell Woodberry.

How to Watch the For the Love of Jason, Series Premiere today:

Date: May 26, 2022

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV Channel: WE tv

You can stream the For the Love of Jason, Series Premiere today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Woodberry had the following to say about Jason, a character he has very much enjoyed playing thus far: "Jason is the guy who always has it together. In fact, he's one of the most desirable guys in Los Angeles. When he broke off his longtime college relationship, his stock value shot through the roof and he gets caught up in that bachelor lifestyle. His friends move on leaving Jason finding himself in awkward dating encounters feeling pressured to catch up to his friends."

About the show, Woodberry added: "For the Love of Jason will truly give women a man's perspective and follow Jason's journey in the beginning of a new life that America will grow to love."

Don't miss the series premiere on WE tv on Thursday at 11 p.m. ET!

Regional restrictions may apply.