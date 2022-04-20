Home design buffs will enjoy seeing the process of kitchen renovations from start to finish on Wednesday with the new show For the Love of Kitchens.

Viewers can tune into the first episode of For the Love of Kitchens on Wednesday on Magnolia Network. The show follows three designers who work for deVOL Kitchens in the English countryside.

How to Watch For the Love of Kitchens Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Magnolia Network

Live Stream For the Love of Kitchens on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In this show, Paul O'Leary, Helen Parker and Robin McLellan work with their deVOL Kitchen team to make their clients' dreams come true as they work through the process of renovating and upgrading kitchens.

Paul O'Leary started his kitchen design business from his garage more than 30 years ago. Now, he and his counterparts design, craft and style kitchens from their 16th century water mill that they renovated to make their workshop.

In Wednesday's episode, viewers meet the directors of deVOL Kitchens, Paul and Helen, and learn a bit about the company. In addition, the team will work on designing a kitchen space for an 11th century castle that incorporates the history of the property and mimics what a kitchen may have looked like during that time with the modern luxuries of the 21st century.

For the home design buffs, this show will give them a glimpse at what goes into designing a world class kitchen.

Regional restrictions may apply.