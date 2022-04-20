Skip to main content

How to Watch Freddie Mercury: The Final Act: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The CW is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the star-studded Freddie Mercury tribute concert with a new documentary that airs on Wednesday.

The documentary about Freddie Mercury was acquired from the BBC. It marks the first time it will be shown on television in the United States. 

How to Watch Freddie Mercury: The Final Act Today:

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW

Live stream Freddie Mercury: The Final Act on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The documentary tells the story of how the legendary Queen frontman’s friends formed a tribute concert in his honor to raise awareness and fight the shame that was associated with HIV/AIDS.

Following the documentary, an extended cut of the special featuring additional footage, will air on The CW’s digital services.

The concert features performances from the likes of Elton John, George Michael and David Bowie. It features interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, as well as The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, as well as the concert’s promoter, Harvey Goldsmith. It also features the first major interview with Kashmira Bulsara, Freddie’s sister.

Mercury was a British singer-songwriter, who is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock music. He was also known for his flamboyant stage persona and four-octave vocal range.

The documentary aired on BBC Two last year and was directed by James Rogan.

