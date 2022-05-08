Freeform has a Funday Weekend Movie Marathon with a little bit of everything for the family.

It is a family-themed weekend with great movies for all ages in Freeform’s Funday Weekend Movie Marathon. Some animated and some live-action, some bugs and some sentient cars, with a lot of the late great Robin Williams throughout the weekend. Grab the blankets and make a movie marathon fort to enjoy all the great, family-friendly movies on deck here this weekend.

How to Watch Funday Weekend Movie Marathon today:

Game Date: May 7-8, 2022

Game Time: All Day

TV: Freeform

18 years ago Brad Bird brought to the big screen the best family of superheroes with The Incredibles:

Pixar has some fun movies on the schedule in this marathon with Cars 2, A Bug’s Life, The Incredibles and Brave. Journeys of self-discovery, family and acceptance for everyone to really enjoy and latch onto.

The Robin Williams part of this marathon showcases the great actor and comedian's chops as a voice actor in Aladdin (1992), then two very different parts in Jumanji and Mrs. Doubtfire showing his range. Williams is iconic in all three of these movies.

Disney animation proper has a seat at the table with Hercules, Meet the Robinsons, Tarzan and Tangled featuring more movies about family, acceptance and going on personal journeys of discovery and growth.

The marathon gets more live (action) with Disney’s reimagined retellings of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Dumbo (2019).

Finally, there is Ice Age: Collision Course, the most recent movie in the Ice Age franchise and the fifth overall movie in this series about a wooly mammoth, a sabretooth tiger and a ground sloth trying to survive the ice age.

