How to Watch FX Earth Day Movie Marathon

FX has an Earth Day Marathon with five movies exploring threats to the planet, in space and here on earth.

The FX Earth Day Marathon is showcasing a combination of science fiction fantasy with space disaster movies, man-made catastrophes and an introspective look at the power of love communicating through black holes to save the planet in the future. This marathon has a little bit of everything with some really fun movies and some of the better-made movies about the planet over the past 25 years.

It has been nearly 24 years since a group of drillers were trained to go to space, rather than training astronauts how to drill:

The marathon starts with the sequel to one of the best alien invasion movies of all time with Independence Day: Resurgence. The sequel sees the aliens coming back, bigger and more prepared for the planet after a few decades.

Earth is ready for an invasion this time, but not for the power that they are bringing as David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) tries to navigate this new threat.

Up next is Deepwater Horizon, the dramatized story of the true story of an ecological threat that was unprecedented at the time. Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg) and his crew try to save as many people as they can with an oil rig on fire in the middle of the ocean.

The middle movie in this marathon is Interstellar, featuring a story about Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) as he navigates space looking for a new planet for a dying earth, but finds himself pushing through time to relay a message to his daughter in the future.

The marathon closes with the best movie about deep earth drilling being more complicated than navigating space as Harry S. Stamper (Bruce Willis), A.J. Frost (Ben Affleck) and a cast of characters save the planet in Armageddon.

Only the Brave also features in this marathon on the off channels about a massive Arizona fire in 2013 and the brave firefighters that worked to stop it.

