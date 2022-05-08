Skip to main content

How to Watch FX Marvel Movie Marathon Weekend: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness in theaters, buckle up with the FX Marvel Movie Marathon Weekend.

The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding on the big screen and the small screen with the multiverse opening up in WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man No Way Home and now in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Kick back on your couch this weekend to see how the MCU got to this point with a movie marathon featuring your favorite heroes from Captain America to Deadpool.

How to Watch FX Marvel Movie Marathon Weekend today:

Game Date: May 6-8, 2022

Game Time: All Day

TV: FX

Watch FX Marvel Movie Marathon Weekend online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It all started with one post credit scene and one line for the MCU, “I’m here to talk to you about the Avengers Initiative:”

This three-day marathon explores the MCU proper, the Fox Marvel movies and the world of the X-Men over the years.

For traditional MCU fans, grab the popcorn and sit back for Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Avengers and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

These movies dance through all the phases of the MCU with team-up movies, groups and the first mention of the multiverse in this world on the big screen. Grab your shield, swing some webs and turn off your black lights for this group of heroes.

The Spider-Man love continues with Andre Garfield and Sony’s, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as the last live-action web crawling movie before the MCU brought Peter Parker in sees the title character learn more about his past and battle tough villains.

Mutants step up to the plate with Days of Future Past, Deadpool and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, with the latter there being the end of the Marvel movies outside of Disney (or Sony).

Explore the wide world of superheroes, anti-heroes and everything in-between with the FX Marvel Movie Marathon this weekend. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

