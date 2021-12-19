FX will air all four Toy Story movies on Sunday.

Fans of Pixar's Toy Story franchise will want to tune into FX on Sunday, as the network will be airing all four installments in a row.

How to Watch FX Toy Story Marathon Today

Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FX

Live Stream: You can stream FX Toy Story Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The action begins with Toy Story 1 at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Toy Story 2 at 6 p.m.

Toy Story 3 will air at 8 p.m., with Toy Story 4 closing the night out at 10 p.m.

The original Toy Story film was released in 1995, with director John Lasseter making his feature film directorial debut.

Featuring the adventures of a group of toys that like in Andy Davis's room, the franchise stars Tom Hanks as the voice of cowboy doll Woody and Tim Allen as space ranger Buzz Lightyear. The franchise primarily revolves around the adventures of those two toys, though it features appearances from classic toys like Mr. Potato Head and Slinky Dog. Later movies in the franchise introduce characters such as Jessie, Barbie and The Dummies.

The first two films in the series were awarded the Annie Award for Best Animated Feature.

Regional restrictions may apply.