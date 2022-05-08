How to Watch FXM Mother’s Day Movie MarathonReady For Edit SharePreviewPublish

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there, your present is the FXM Movie Marathon today.

FXM is bringing a lot of action and strength to Mother’s Day with a movie marathon featuring movies about a hit woman, a mother defending her family against home invaders and two comedies, one with some not so great mothers and the other with a mother-daughter pair getting kidnapped on vacation. Different forms of action from Proud Mary, Breaking In, Bad Moms and Snatched today.

How to Watch FXM Mother’s Day Movie Marathon today:

Game Date: May 7-8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FXM

Every parent has a breaking point and for these three mom’s, they hit it and decided to be Bad Moms:

The marathon kicks off with Taraji P. Henson playing Proud Mary, a hit woman who works for an organized crime family in Boston. Everything changes for her when she meets a young boy while on a hit and that shakes up her whole world.

In the second movie with more serious, thriller action vibes, Gabrielle Union attempts to protect her family as a group of home invaders break into her fathers house as her and her kids go there for a weekend to pack up his things after he passed away in Breaking In.

The marathon takes a twist as Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn throw up their hands and decide to do what they want in the PC world of parenting.

Bad Moms is a hilarious journey of self discovery for these parents and their kids.

To wrap up the marathon, comedian Amy Schumer and screen legend Goldie Hawn take a trip to paradise that leads to them getting kidnapped and various scenarios begin to unfold as the two just try to get back home in the comedy Snatched.

