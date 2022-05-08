Mother's Day is highlighted by FXX’s Mom’s Friendly Robot Company Presents starting at 11:30 am EST.

The FXX channel celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday with a marathon of shows in FXX’s Mom’s Friendly Robot Company Presents.

How to Watch: FXX’s Mom’s Friendly Robot Company Presents Today:

Date: May 7, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FXX

Live Stream FXX’s Mom’s Friendly Robot Company Presents on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The marathon starts with an episode of The Cleveland Show. The show's description according to tvpassport.com says, "hoping to lift Donna's spirits on Mother's Day, Cleveland hires an actress to play Donna's estranged mother, Dee Dee Tubbs."

After the one episode, we get three straight episodes of King of the Hill for one of best cartoon families to bring laughs over the next hour and a half.

The Simpsons, one of the longest-running cartoon shows, is next, with four straight hours and eight episodes to whet our appetite.

Futurama has the next four hours as the newest robot family is back to entertain us.

That is followed by Stewie and the hilarious Family Guy and it is all wrapped up by Bob's Burgers to finish the night.

FXX provided all the cartoon favorites in this marathon of shows dedicated to the fictional mothers of each family.

Regional restrictions may apply.