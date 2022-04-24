Skip to main content

How to Watch Gaslit Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's a rare return to the small screen for Julia Roberts in Gaslit, the Watergate series premiering on Sunday.

Gaslit is a show based on the Slow Burn podcast by Leon Neyfakh and will chronicle the events of the Watergate scandal from a less familiar point of view of Martha Mitchell. Julia Roberts will star as Martha, who was the wife of one of the key conspirators in the Watergate scandal.

How to Watch Gaslit Series Premiere Today: 

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Starz

Live stream Gaslit on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gaslit follows the upheaval of Martha's life when she becomes the first person to publicly address President Richard Nixon's direct involvement in Watergate. Mitchell will contend with an increasingly hostile reception as the scandal unfolds, with the laissez-faire male-chauvinism of the day aggravating an already difficult situation for her.

Sean Penn will star opposite Julia Roberts as John Mitchell, the attorney general and husband of Martha Mitchell, who was ultimately imprisoned for his role in Watergate. 

Both Penn and Roberts played their last lead roles for television over four years ago, as each have been active in feature films - Penn in the critically acclaimed Liquorice Pizza and Roberts in Leave the World Behind' which will premiere later this year.

The series is headed by Robbie Pickering, who served as executive story editor on the Emmy award-winning Mr Robot. The first episode is directed by Matt Ross.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Gaslit

TV CHANNEL: Starz
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ghostbusters-conservative
entertainment

How to Watch Ghostbusters Movie Marathon

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
download-1
entertainment

How to Watch Gaslit Series Premiere

By Iolanda Netojust now
1650234867251
entertainment

How to Watch Home Town Kickstart Series Premiere

By Christine Brownjust now
imago1003795732h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Rugby ATL at San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby

By Phil Watsonjust now
Santos Laguna
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. León

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Phillies

By Ben Macaluso52 minutes ago
USATSI_18138431
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Canadiens

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy