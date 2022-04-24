It's a rare return to the small screen for Julia Roberts in Gaslit, the Watergate series premiering on Sunday.

Gaslit is a show based on the Slow Burn podcast by Leon Neyfakh and will chronicle the events of the Watergate scandal from a less familiar point of view of Martha Mitchell. Julia Roberts will star as Martha, who was the wife of one of the key conspirators in the Watergate scandal.

How to Watch Gaslit Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Starz

Live stream Gaslit on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gaslit follows the upheaval of Martha's life when she becomes the first person to publicly address President Richard Nixon's direct involvement in Watergate. Mitchell will contend with an increasingly hostile reception as the scandal unfolds, with the laissez-faire male-chauvinism of the day aggravating an already difficult situation for her.

Sean Penn will star opposite Julia Roberts as John Mitchell, the attorney general and husband of Martha Mitchell, who was ultimately imprisoned for his role in Watergate.

Both Penn and Roberts played their last lead roles for television over four years ago, as each have been active in feature films - Penn in the critically acclaimed Liquorice Pizza and Roberts in Leave the World Behind' which will premiere later this year.

The series is headed by Robbie Pickering, who served as executive story editor on the Emmy award-winning Mr Robot. The first episode is directed by Matt Ross.

