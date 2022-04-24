Skip to main content

How to Watch Ghostbusters Movie Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sundance TV has a double feature of the two original Ghostbusters movies from the 1980s on Sunday night.

If there is something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? That’s right, Ghostbusters. A double feature of Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) will play on Sundance TV. These two are classics from the decade that still resonate today with Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston all attempting to save New York from ghosts and marshmallows alike. 

How to Watch Ghostbusters Movie Marathon Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Sundance TV

Live Stream Ghostbusters Movie Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The legend of the original Ghostbusters movies lives on with TV shows, games, additional sequels and so much more, all because of this 1984 classic. 

In the first movie we get to see the four men come together as Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) after being fired from Columbia University after having their first encounter with a ghost in the library.

Once fired, the trio seek to become a new service for the city, busting ghosts from their new headquarters in an old fire station.

The group hires Winston Zeddemore (Ray Park) to help them once they become famous and their demand grows.

Then in the sequel, the movie picks up five years later in one of the first movies to actually talk about the impact of a “hero” saving the city, sees New York sue them for property damage and bars them from investigating the paranormal.

The first movie is a classic that helped to create a sequel, an animated TV show, video games and two reboots.

