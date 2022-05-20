The fourth season of Gold Rush premieres with the Lost Mine as Dave Turin and the Hoffman Crew are on a race against the clock with only 48 hours to mine what could be very rich ground. Turin and the Hoffman Crew have brought the world of mining to the Discovery Channel for a handful of years as the audience has watched them succeed at the highest level and watch them at their lowest.

How to Watch Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine Premiere today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Dave Turin is back for the fourth season of his hit Discovery Channel show, Gold Mine with a thriller of an episode today:

Without a lot of options, Turin takes his crew to a new location where they are allowed to mine and work for 48 hours, but then have to go. Is this going to be a fruitful opportunity for the Hoffman Crew and give them their million-dollar year?

Turin is also known as “Dozer Dave” to his crew and fans who started this show as a 57-year-old miner on the Hoffman Crew back in 2016. He has seen his crew through some amazing moments and successes, as well as losing teammates along the way in this very dangerous career.

The Hoffman Crew has bounced around from Alaska, then south through the northern region of the United States looking for rich ground to mine.

What is next for Turin and the Hoffman Crew this season as they navigate the dangerous world of mining?

