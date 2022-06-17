For its fifth season, Gold Rush: Parker's Trail heads to New Zealand for the adventure of a lifetime. With the season premiere on Friday, June 17 on Discovery Channel, the show follows Parker Schnabel as he travels further than ever before in search of gold.

How to Watch Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Season Premiere Today:

Date: June 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

In the brand new season, Schnabel has decided to put $200,000 of his own gold on a property in Alaska, where there's potentially a huge profit to be made off of the land. But first, he will need to find specialty equipment in order to process the clay-rich ground. Schnabel will be traveling to New Zealand to find such equipment.

The epic adventure of the fifth season includes scaling the Franz Josef Glacier, trips on a jet boat down the Kokatahi River, diving through shark-infested waters and more. Be sure to catch the journey of Gold Rush: Parker's Trail when the new season begins tonight on Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. ET.

