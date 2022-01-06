Skip to main content

How to Watch Good Sam Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the series premiere of Good Sam on Wednesday on CBS. The series centers around Dr. Sam Griffith, who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery.

Heart surgeon Dr. Samantha Griffith (Sophia Bush) becomes the top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital after her boss and father, Dr. Rob Griffith (Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma. 

Her life becomes complicated when he wakes up and wants to resume surgery, which means Samantha would be supervising him. That dynamic will create plenty of drama. 

How to Watch Good Sam Series Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream Good Sam Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The most exciting part of the show is the relationship between Sam and her father. As "Griff" defies Sam's authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to work together and also literally heal the hearts of their patients.

"Good Sam" is from writer Katie Wech. She will produce the series with Jennie Snyder Urman through her Sutton St. Productions and CBS Television Studios.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
5
2022

Good Sam

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17440920
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Nuggets

1 minute ago
USATSI_17449647
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Trail Blazers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17449590
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Kings

1 minute ago
117366_706b-1
entertainment

How to Watch Good Sam Series Premiere

1 minute ago
chase
entertainment

How to Watch The Chase S2 E11

1 minute ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

21 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to get to a loose ball after colliding with San Antonio Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp (15) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

23 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

25 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy