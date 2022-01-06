Watch the series premiere of Good Sam on Wednesday on CBS. The series centers around Dr. Sam Griffith, who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery.

Heart surgeon Dr. Samantha Griffith (Sophia Bush) becomes the top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital after her boss and father, Dr. Rob Griffith (Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.

Her life becomes complicated when he wakes up and wants to resume surgery, which means Samantha would be supervising him. That dynamic will create plenty of drama.

How to Watch Good Sam Series Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The most exciting part of the show is the relationship between Sam and her father. As "Griff" defies Sam's authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to work together and also literally heal the hearts of their patients.

"Good Sam" is from writer Katie Wech. She will produce the series with Jennie Snyder Urman through her Sutton St. Productions and CBS Television Studios.

