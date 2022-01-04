After a two-episode preview in December, Grand Crew moves into its time slot on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, NBC's Grand Crew will move into its official time slot after two episodes of the show originally aired in a special preview in December.

How to Watch Grand Crew:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Grand Crew was created by Phil Augusta Jackson, who was previously a writer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Insecure. Jackson was the writer on nine episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the executive story editor on 23 episodes.

Dan Goor is executive producing the show. Goor co-created Brooklyn Nine-Nine and was also a writer, producer and director on Parks and Recreation.

Grand Crew focuses on a group of young professionals in Los Angeles, with the show centered around the wine bar where the group meets to talk about their lives.

Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham and Nicole Byer all are part of the cast of Grand Crew, with Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Grasie Mercedes joining them as the six main characters in this single-camera sitcom.

Tuesday's episode "Wine & Fire" will find the group of friends staying the night together after being displaced by a local wildfire.

