Martha Stewart is one of the most famous people in the world and now, fans have the opportunity to get a little something from her — though it comes with a price. Stewart is hosting her first-ever tag sale today with so many of the items she has collected over the years. Some would say Stewart is a hoarder, which makes this tag sale an opportunity for her to get rid of so much of the stuff she has collected over the years.

How to Watch The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart Special today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart Special online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stewart is having her first-ever tag sale where she is getting rid of all of the stuff she does not need to give the crowd the opportunity to get something great:

The tag sale has great celebrity cameos as Pete Davidson, Kris Jenner, Blake Lively and others who showed up to support the cause and get a little bit of Stewart for themselves.

This is a fun event to not only get a peek into Stewart’s world and collection of things from over the years but to see people get the opportunity to buy something that is special to them from Stewart to own for themselves.

While this is a one-time event today, it could be an event that is repeated again if successful with the amount of stuff Stewart has hoarded over the years and the work this is doing for her organization.

Martha Stewart’s Great American Tag Sale is going to benefit her Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai with the proceeds going there. She was inspired by her mother, who lived to the age of 93 to create and help older adults and give them comprehensive care.

Regional restrictions may apply.