How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Follow Jim Belushi, his family and their dedicated team at Belushi’s Farm as they make their mark in the industry and spread the benefits of legalized marijuana.

Come inside Belushi's Farm for another season and join Jim and his team as they make their mark in the legal cannabis industry.

How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Growing Belushi on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Belushi, his family and the rest of his team go through the process of growing cannabis, which includes soil to the perfect pH in the water to the nutrients, the feeding, the pruning, the harvesting, curing, trimming, selling, marketing and the healing. 

The show is also about the difficulties and the challenges with everything that cannabis brings, including: legal compliance, tax laws, business, testing and safety.

Belushi’s farm was established in 2015 in the middle of the Banana Belt in Southern Oregon, a place that is ideal for growing. The property is an 80-acre farm. 

With an entertainment career spanning more than 40 years, Jim Belushi has carved an identity as an acclaimed actor, comedian, singer and dancer. Working on a farm to grow cannabis was not something he ever imagined. 

Get an inside look into all that Belushi's farm has to offer.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Growning Belushi Season 2 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
