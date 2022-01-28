Skip to main content

How to Watch grown-ish Season 4 Winter Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The television series returns for the final half of its fourth season with graduation in sight.

As graduation gets closer, Zoey and her friends have some big decisions to make about love and life.

How to Watch grown-ish Season 4 Winter Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Freeform

Live Stream grown-ish Season 4 Winter Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The series left off with Zoey accepting Luca's help securing a new internship, making Aaron uncomfortable. Doug and Kiela navigated a roadblock in their relationship and Vivek tried to help Nomi and Ana take their minds off the law school aptitude test (LSAT).

In this episode the gang copes with the fallout of the explosive events that took place at the luau and Aaron deals with the accountability of his actions at the party. Zoey also turns to Pops and Ruby for advice and Ana and Vivek keep a secret under wraps.

Starring Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons, the series is a contemporary take on the issues that students face in the world of higher education.

“grown-ish” is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

grown-ish

TV CHANNEL: Freeform
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17135308
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Warriors

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers power forward Robert Covington (33) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) as a time out is called by the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 minute ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at San Francisco

1 minute ago
grownish-renewed
entertainment

How to Watch grown-ish Season 4 Winter Premiere

1 minute ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Atlante vs. Tapatio

6 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Iowa

1 hour ago
memphis
College Basketball

How to Watch East Carolina at Memphis

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy