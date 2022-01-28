The television series returns for the final half of its fourth season with graduation in sight.

As graduation gets closer, Zoey and her friends have some big decisions to make about love and life.

How to Watch grown-ish Season 4 Winter Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Freeform

Live Stream grown-ish Season 4 Winter Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The series left off with Zoey accepting Luca's help securing a new internship, making Aaron uncomfortable. Doug and Kiela navigated a roadblock in their relationship and Vivek tried to help Nomi and Ana take their minds off the law school aptitude test (LSAT).

In this episode the gang copes with the fallout of the explosive events that took place at the luau and Aaron deals with the accountability of his actions at the party. Zoey also turns to Pops and Ruby for advice and Ana and Vivek keep a secret under wraps.

Starring Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons, the series is a contemporary take on the issues that students face in the world of higher education.

“grown-ish” is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

Regional restrictions may apply.