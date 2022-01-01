Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Guy: Hawaiian Style Season 1 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Hawaii is one of Guy Fieri's favorite places in the world, so he takes his family on a 20-day adventure to get a true sense of the islands.
    Author:

    Guy takes his wide Lori, sons Hunter and Ryder, and his nephew, Jules, on a 20-day adventure of a lifetime to explore Maui, the Big Island and Oahu by land, sea and air. 

    How to Watch Guy: Hawaiian Style Season 1 Premiere Today:

    Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Food Network

    Live stream Guy: Hawaiian Style on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The journey begins in Maui with a traditional blessing and then the family tours a pineapple farm and goes scuba diving with sea turtles and reef sharks.

    They dive with whales, sharks and turtles, go deep-sea fishing, find locals-only swimming holes and catch waves with local surfing legends. 

    The trip isn't complete without trying Hawaiian food, from simple shave ice to pole-caught ahi tuna poke straight off the boat to a traditional Hawaiian luau complete with a Kalua-style pig roast. 

    Guy is an American restaurateur, author, and an Emmy Award-winning television presenter. He co-owns three restaurants in California and is known for hosting various television series on the Food Network.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Guy: Hawaiian Style

    TV CHANNEL: Food Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    images
    entertainment

    How to Watch Guy: Hawaiian Style

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders (20) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines: Orange Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (30) tackle Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the first quarter of their NCAA College football at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Osu21um Kwr 19
    College Football

    Michigan vs. Georgia: CFP Semifinal Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Chelsea FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Everton FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Arsenal FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Grizzlies

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy