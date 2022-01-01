Hawaii is one of Guy Fieri's favorite places in the world, so he takes his family on a 20-day adventure to get a true sense of the islands.

Guy takes his wide Lori, sons Hunter and Ryder, and his nephew, Jules, on a 20-day adventure of a lifetime to explore Maui, the Big Island and Oahu by land, sea and air.

How to Watch Guy: Hawaiian Style Season 1 Premiere Today:

Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Live stream Guy: Hawaiian Style on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The journey begins in Maui with a traditional blessing and then the family tours a pineapple farm and goes scuba diving with sea turtles and reef sharks.

They dive with whales, sharks and turtles, go deep-sea fishing, find locals-only swimming holes and catch waves with local surfing legends.

The trip isn't complete without trying Hawaiian food, from simple shave ice to pole-caught ahi tuna poke straight off the boat to a traditional Hawaiian luau complete with a Kalua-style pig roast.

Guy is an American restaurateur, author, and an Emmy Award-winning television presenter. He co-owns three restaurants in California and is known for hosting various television series on the Food Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.