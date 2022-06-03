How to Watch Guy's All-American Road Trip

The first episode of the new season of 'Guy’s All-American Road Trip' hits the Food Network on Friday night.

Over the years, Guy Fieri has become one of the most famous faces in the world of cooking and eating. His new show, Guys’ All-American Road Trip, takes a different look at the rockstar Food Network personality as he hits the road with his friends to explore the world on an all-out eating road trip. The first episode, Friends, Family, Food and Fun debuts today in this new show on the Food Network.

Fieri is famous for his eating challenges, as well as for visiting smaller and more intimate eateries around the country:

This first episode features Fieri, along with his friends and family members Hunter, Ryder, Loki and others as they pack up the RV and head north to the pacific northwest to explore the best eats.

In this episode, they tour a cow and chicken farm with all the shenanigans that come from setting a group of friends free with cow milking, egg collecting and other fun challenges.

The day at the farm leads to a steak dinner and lots of cooking for the group.

This show is a twist on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Fieri bringing along a cast of characters with Guy to get some more perspective on his love of cooking, but also how food connects family and friends.

