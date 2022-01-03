Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Guy's Chance of a Lifetime Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In his new show, Guy Fieri searches for someone to run a Chicken Guy! restaurant.
    If you've ever turned on Food Network, then you've watched one of Guy Fieri's shows. But his newest show, Guy's Chance of a Lifetime, offers a different kind of show, as Fieri pits a group of chefs against each other with the winner getting their own Chicken Guy! franchise to run.

    How to Watch Guy's Chance of a Lifetime Premiere Today

    Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Food Network

    Live Stream: You can stream Guy's Chance of a Lifetime Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chicken Guy! is Fieri's chicken tender chain, with seven locations across the country as well as three opening soon. This includes a pair of locations inside of NFL stadiums in Washington and San Francisco.

    On Guy's Chance of a Lifetime, seven chefs will compete over the course of six episodes as they learn the ins and outs of running a restaurant.

    The first episode, "Picked, Plucked and Ready to Fly or Fry" will see the candidates challenged to quickly learn the Chicken Guy! menu and to feed a crowd of hungry customers. 

    Of the show, Fieri said in a preview for the Food Network website that "this is NOT your every day, run-of-the-mill competition show. No eliminations, no meaningless cook-offs each week. It’s a real deal job interview for a life-changing opportunity."

    The first episode will premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET on Food Network.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

