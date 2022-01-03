In his new show, Guy Fieri searches for someone to run a Chicken Guy! restaurant.

If you've ever turned on Food Network, then you've watched one of Guy Fieri's shows. But his newest show, Guy's Chance of a Lifetime, offers a different kind of show, as Fieri pits a group of chefs against each other with the winner getting their own Chicken Guy! franchise to run.

How to Watch Guy's Chance of a Lifetime Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Chicken Guy! is Fieri's chicken tender chain, with seven locations across the country as well as three opening soon. This includes a pair of locations inside of NFL stadiums in Washington and San Francisco.

On Guy's Chance of a Lifetime, seven chefs will compete over the course of six episodes as they learn the ins and outs of running a restaurant.

The first episode, "Picked, Plucked and Ready to Fly or Fry" will see the candidates challenged to quickly learn the Chicken Guy! menu and to feed a crowd of hungry customers.

Of the show, Fieri said in a preview for the Food Network website that "this is NOT your every day, run-of-the-mill competition show. No eliminations, no meaningless cook-offs each week. It’s a real deal job interview for a life-changing opportunity."

The first episode will premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET on Food Network.

