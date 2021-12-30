Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Heaven & Hell Marathon: Live Stream TV Channel, Start Time

    The Syfy channel will have a 'Heaven and Hell' movie marathon on Thursday. It will include six different movies.
    Author:

    Expect plenty of exciting, but frightening movies during the Syfy channel 'Heaven and Hell' movie marathon. The six movies will include: 2012, Immortals, Inferno, Hellboy, Gods of Egypt and Angels and Demons. 

    How to Watch Heaven & Hell Marathon Today:

    Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Syfy

    Live stream Heaven & Hell Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The marathon begins with 2012. The plot is that the population is unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. When the global cataclysm finally occurs, failed writer Jackson Curtis tries to lead his family to safety as the world starts falling apart.

    The final movie of the marathon is Angels and Demons, which begins at 8:30 p.m. The plot of the movie begins when Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon discovers the resurgence of an ancient brotherhood known as the Illuminati. 

    He flies to Rome to warn the Vatican, the Illuminati's most hated enemy. Joining forces with an Italian scientist, Langdon follows a centuries-old trail of ancient symbols in the hope of preventing the Illuminati's deadly plot against the Roman Catholic church from coming to fruition.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Heaven & Hell Marathon

    TV CHANNEL: Syfy
    Time
    7:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    244908_angels_and_demons_2009_1400x2100_1
    entertainment

    How to Watch Heaven & Hell Marathon

    29 seconds ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Memphis Grizzlies center Killian Tillie (35) fight for the loose ball during the second half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react to the end of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) fouls Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    3 hours ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    3 hours ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry (18) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound during the second half at Moda Center. The Jazz won the game 120-105. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy