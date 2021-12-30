The Syfy channel will have a 'Heaven and Hell' movie marathon on Thursday. It will include six different movies.

Expect plenty of exciting, but frightening movies during the Syfy channel 'Heaven and Hell' movie marathon. The six movies will include: 2012, Immortals, Inferno, Hellboy, Gods of Egypt and Angels and Demons.

How to Watch Heaven & Hell Marathon Today:

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: Syfy

The marathon begins with 2012. The plot is that the population is unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. When the global cataclysm finally occurs, failed writer Jackson Curtis tries to lead his family to safety as the world starts falling apart.

The final movie of the marathon is Angels and Demons, which begins at 8:30 p.m. The plot of the movie begins when Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon discovers the resurgence of an ancient brotherhood known as the Illuminati.

He flies to Rome to warn the Vatican, the Illuminati's most hated enemy. Joining forces with an Italian scientist, Langdon follows a centuries-old trail of ancient symbols in the hope of preventing the Illuminati's deadly plot against the Roman Catholic church from coming to fruition.

