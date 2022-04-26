How to Watch Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship Series Premiere

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship premieres on MTV on Tuesday night with Travis Mills and Rahne Jones trying to uncover secrets.

MTV has been a station that hasn't been afraid to dig into personal lives and uncover secrets and with its new show debuting on Tuesday it does it again.

How to Watch: Help! I am in a Secret Relationship Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MTV

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship premieres with Travis Mills and Rahen Jones looking to help a member of a relationship unearth the truth on why they are being kept secret from family and friends.

In the first episode of the series, Mills and Jones try and help traveling nurse Vivi understand why her boyfriend Diontre hasn't introduced her to his inner circle.

The show follows Vivi in an attempt to bring to light the reason behind this and what she should do next.

It is the first episode of what should be another interesting show from MTV that will dive deep into the lives and uncover truths that people are hiding and maybe don't want to really find out.

It will also be a cautionary tale to what could happen to people if they aren't careful about who they date and what situations they get themselves into.

