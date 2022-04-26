Skip to main content

How to Watch Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship premieres on MTV on Tuesday night with Travis Mills and Rahne Jones trying to uncover secrets.

MTV has been a station that hasn't been afraid to dig into personal lives and uncover secrets and with its new show debuting on Tuesday it does it again.

How to Watch: Help! I am in a Secret Relationship Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MTV

Live Stream Help! I am in a Secret Relationship Series Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship premieres with Travis Mills and Rahen Jones looking to help a member of a relationship unearth the truth on why they are being kept secret from family and friends.

In the first episode of the series, Mills and Jones try and help traveling nurse Vivi understand why her boyfriend Diontre hasn't introduced her to his inner circle.

The show follows Vivi in an attempt to bring to light the reason behind this and what she should do next.

It is the first episode of what should be another interesting show from MTV that will dive deep into the lives and uncover truths that people are hiding and maybe don't want to really find out.

It will also be a cautionary tale to what could happen to people if they aren't careful about who they date and what situations they get themselves into.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Help! I am in a Secret Relationship Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: MTV
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

download
entertainment

How to Watch Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Series Premiere

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
81Ol31k7r2S._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Body Cam

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
images-1
entertainment

How to Watch Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship Series Premiere

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Loyola Marymount

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) and Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) look for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars

By Phil Watson34 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Corinthians vs. Boca

By Christine Brown44 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy